Shubman Gill update: India captain not to travel with team to Guwahati on Wednesday Shubman Gill was ruled out midway through the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata. As per a report, the Indian captain will not be travelling with the Indian team on Wednesday for the second Test in Guwahati.

New Delhi:

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is not going to travel with the rest of the team members to Guwahati on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, citing a source from the Cricket Association of Bengal. The report added that the skipper is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test of the series.

Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata which the hosts went down by 30 runs in the skipper's absence from the second innings.

"He has acute neck pain, and we're not allowed to further go to details about the injury. He has to keep continuing wearing the neck collar," the source told PTI.

"He has been advised three-four days' rest and not to take flight. In this situation, he is not advised to travel to Guwahati. But we are monitoring his progress on a daily basis, and the picture will be clearer by Tuesday," the sources added.

Gill had retired hurt early in his first innings after hitting Simon Harmer for a four off a sweep. He felt discomfort in his neck immediately after the shot and needed medical attention. The skipper went off the field and did not return for the remainder of the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an initial statement for Gill's injury on Day 2, before ruling him out for the remainder of the fixture on Day 3, which turned out to be the last day of the match.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI had said in a statement on Day 2 of the clash.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of the day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the Board wrote on Day 3.

Meanwhile, Gill was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital for treatment and was discharged on Sunday. However, his participation in the Guwahati Test, which gets underway on November 22, is still in doubt, according to the PTI report.