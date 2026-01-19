Shubman Gill to turn up for Punjab in Ranji Trophy after conclusion of ODI series against New Zealand Shubman Gill has opted not to take a break after the completion of the ODI series between India and New Zealand. He is set to play for Punjab in their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra.

New Delhi:

India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has decided against taking a rest following the conclusion of the ODI series against New Zealand. With several Indian players featuring in the T20I series against the Kiwis and with Gill not part of the T20Is, the 27-year-old has decided to play for Punjab in their next Ranji Trophy match, starting Thursday.

Gill was not picked for the T20I series against the Kiwis and for the T20 World Cup 2026 as the Men in Blue opted to go with a wicketkeeper at the top of the order along with Abhishek Sharma.

While the rest of the Indian team prepares for the T20 World Cup, Gill will be playing for Punjab in their crucial clash against Saurashtra that begins on January 22 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Punjab look to stay alive in Ranji Trophy

Meanwhile, Punjab are looking to stay alive in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26. They have 11 points from five matches with just one win and three drawn games. They need outright wins in their remaining three matches to have a hope of making it to the quarterfinals.

Eight teams each are pitted in four groups, and the top two from each group make their way into the knockouts. Punjab are in Group B, which is currently led by Karnataka, who have 21 points from five matches. Maharashtra are second with 18 points, Madhya Pradesh third with 16, Saurashtra fourth with 13, while Goa are fifth with 11 points from five games.

Gill's first red-ball game since neck issue

Meanwhile, this will be Gill's first red-ball game after the neck injury that he suffered in the first of the two Test matches against South Africa in November 2025. He was ruled out of the remainder of the first Test and was missed the second match as India went on to lose the series 2-0.