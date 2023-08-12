Shubman Gill to play despite moderate returns? Predicting India's Playing XI for IND vs WI 4th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson

India and West Indies will be locking horns in the 4th T20I of the five-match series in Lauderhill, Florida. After a busy International schedule in the Caribbean, both India and West Indies head to the USA to play the final part of the all-format series. The Windies enjoy a 2-1 lead over the visitors and have another chance to clinch the series with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, after being 0-2 down with their second-string squad, Hardik Pandya's India bounced back in the third outing at Providence Stadium in Guyana to stay alive in the series. The Men in Blue are building up for the ODI World Cup and also the T20 World Cup, which will be played in this region itself in June 2024. The team gave chances to fresh faces Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar but will there be any change in the team for the penultimate clash of the series?

Shubman Gill to play despite moderate returns?

Shubman Gill has had a moderate tour of the West Indies. Apart from the only fifty in the third ODI, he has not shown much spark in either of the three formats. Gill has managed to score only 3, 7 and 6 in the first three T20Is and has scores of 7, 34 and 85 in the just-concluded ODIs. However, this might still not force the management to drop him, considering he is set to open in the World Cup along with Rohit Sharma. Dropping him might send down negative messages after India dropped their third opener for World Cup - Ishan Kishan.

Will we see any other changes?

There is no other batter apart from Kishan and as he does not hold a good record in the middle order, India might not make any changes to the batting order. The speedsters shall also keep their places intact as both the other options Umran Malik and Avesh Khan have gone for runs in the death overs in their T20I career. In the spin department, Ravi Bishnoi can challenge Yuzvendra Chahal for a spot in the team.

India's Probable Playing XI for 4th T20I vs West Indies:

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

