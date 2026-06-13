Shubman Gill takes India over the line, register brilliant win against Afghanistan in Dharamsala

Dharamsala:

The Indian team put in a brilliant performance in the first ODI of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the first ODI on June 13th, and the clash saw India registering an exceptional victory. The clash between the two sides began with Afghanistan coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring a ton, amassing 102 runs to his name in 51 deliveries. Ibrahim Zadran scored one run, with Rahmat Shah scoring three runs to his name. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 27 and 26 runs, respectively. None of the other batters amounted to much as Afghanistan posted a total of 194 runs in the first innings.

As for the Indian team, debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey were the highest wicket-takers with three wickets each to their names. Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two wickets each to their names as well.

Also Read: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smacks second-fastest ODI century vs India, who tops the list? Check

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul finish the job for team India

Coming out to chase down a target of 195 runs, the Indian team opened its innings with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill coming out to bat. The veteran batter departed early on a score of 16 runs in 16 deliveries. However, Shubman Gill was the one who took India towards the finish line. The star batter went unbeaten throughout the innings, scoring 84* runs in 66 deliveries. Ishan Kishan added 34 runs to his name in 22 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer further scored 12 runs in 15 deliveries.

Additionally, KL Rahul finished the game for India, scoring 39 runs in 19 deliveries. The Men in Blue won the game in 22.5 overs. winning the game by seven wickets and gaining the lead in the series.

As for Afghanistan, Ziaur Rahman and Rashid Khan were the only wicket-takers with one wicket each to their name. After the first ODI, the two sides will gather for the second ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where India will aim to clinch the series, whereas Afghanistan will hope to level the score.

Also Read: