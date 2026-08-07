Shubman Gill sustains finger injury ahead of first Sri Lanka Test, KL Rahul leads India for practice game

New Delhi:

The Indian team is taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice game in preparation for the upcoming two-game Test series between the two sides. With the start of the game, it is worth noting that KL Rahul came out as India’s captain in the warm-up game instead of Shubman Gill.

With many fans left wondering, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media and revealed that Gill sustained a finger injury. Interestingly, Gill suffered the injury to his third ring finger during a practice session ahead of the first Test, which would be a big blow for Team India ahead of the practice Test.

The BCCI revealed that Gill is not playing in the warm-up game as a precautionary measure, which could mean that the star batter could feature in the first Test of the series that is slated to begin from August 15th.

“Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,” the BCCI posted on X.

Sri Lanka Cricket XI won the toss in the warm-up game

Speaking of the warm-up game, it is worth noting that Sri Lanka Cricket XI won the toss and opted to bat first. The two sides take on each other at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, from August 7, and both sides would hope that the practice game would come across as good preparation for the upcoming two-game Test series.

Notably, India will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23, and with India in contention to reach the WTC final, the side will hope to register back-to-back victories and keep their hopes up for reaching the summit clash after the cycle.

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