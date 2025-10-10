Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit Sharma in major WTC record history during second Test vs West Indies India captain Shubman Gill went past former skipper Rohit Sharma in a major World Test Championship list during the second Test match against the West Indies in Delhi. India bossed the opening day of the Delhi Test against the Windies.

New Delhi:

India Test captain Shubman Gill went past former skipper Rohit Sharma in a major World Test Championship record during the second Test match against the West Indies in Delhi. Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal went unbeaten as the hosts bossed the opening day of the Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Jaiswal continued his meteoric rise and slammed his seventh Test century before converting it into another big hundred, going unbeaten at 173. Meanwhile Gill spent a bit of time in the middle and made an unbeaten 20 from 68 balls as the hosts put up 318/2 at the end of the first day in Delhi.

With his unbeaten 20, Gill has gone past Rohit Sharma on the list of most runs for India in the WTC history and is now only behind Rishabh Pant. Gill now has 2717 runs in the Test championship history, 14 less than Pant's 2731. Rohit, who has now retired from Tests, had scored 2716 runs, while Virat Kohli had made 2617 runs in the championship.

Most runs for India in WTC history:

2,731 - Rishabh Pant (67 Inns)

2,717* - Shubman Gill (71 Inns)

2,716 - Rohit Sharma (69 Inns)

2,617 - Virat Kohli (79 Inns)

2,505 - Ravindra Jadeja (69 Inns)

2,418* - Yashasvi Jaiswal (48 Inns)

India boss Day 1 of the second Test

Meanwhile, the Indian team bossed the opening day of the Delhi Test. Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test ton with five those being in excess of 150. He now has most 150-plus scores for India before turning 24, as he went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list. Jaiswal trails only to Don Bradman, who had eight such scores at the age of 23.

Most 150-plus scores in Tests before turning 24:

1 - Don Bradman: 8 centuries by the age of 23

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 5 by the age of 23

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 4 by the age of 23

4 - Javed Miandad: 4 by the age of 23

5 - Graeme Smith: 4 by the age of 23