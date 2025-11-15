Shubman Gill suffers neck strain on Day 2 of first Test vs South Africa, BCCI shares medical update India faced an early blow on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test as captain Shubman Gill retired hurt with a neck strain shortly after arriving at the crease. BCCI shared a medical update stating that his progress is being monitored.

Kolkata:

India’s second day of the Kolkata Test began on an unsettling note as captain Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field after suffering what appeared to be a sudden neck strain. The incident occurred just moments after he had started his innings. However, in the morning, before the start of the play, he was spotted being bothered and while batting, it aggravated and player had to leave the field.

“Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress,” BCCI shared on social media.

Gill arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Washington Sundar in the 35th over and initially looked composed. He got through the first couple of deliveries from Simon Harmer with ease before producing a crisp sweep shot that raced over square leg for four. But as he completed the stroke, Gill immediately appeared uncomfortable. He removed his helmet and reached for the left side of his neck, visibly struggling to move freely.

The physio was called to the middle without delay. Despite a short assessment, the team management opted to prioritise caution. With Gill looking increasingly stiff and restricted, the decision was made for him to retire hurt. He headed back to the dressing room for further treatment, with medical staff closely monitoring his condition. His short stay at the crease ended after facing just three balls, turning excitement into concern inside the stadium.

India’s day so far

The crowd, which had welcomed him enthusiastically minutes earlier, fell briefly silent. That silence soon shifted to anticipation as Rishabh Pant walked out to bat, marking his return to Test cricket after his last appearance in the format at the Oval.

Gill’s unexpected exit disrupted India’s momentum at a stage when the hosts were attempting to consolidate. Earlier in the day, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar had steadied the innings with patient batting, ensuring India maintained a scoring rate just above two runs an over. Rahul also achieved a personal milestone, crossing 4,000 Test runs with typically calm stroke play as he guided India through a disciplined South African attack