Shubman Gill strengthens top position, Virat Kohli jumps in latest ODI rankings after ton vs Pakistan Indian players Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have gained massive rating points in the latest ICC ODI rankings update. At the same time, New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Will Young have also jumped big followed brilliant show in Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have gained rating points in the latest ICC ODI rankings update for the batters. Gill strengthened his place on top of the rankings with 817 rating points and is 47 points ahead of the second-placed Babar Azam. Meanwhile, Kohli jumped up one place from sixth to fifth position following his century against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (February 23) in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

Babar Azam scored a half-century in the tournament opener against New Zealand while he got out after scoring 23 runs against India. For the same reason, he has retained his second place and so did India skipper Rohit Sharma after scores of 41 and 20 in two matches with rating points of 770 and 757 respectively. Kohli is not far behind as he boasts of 743 rating points and another big knock in this week can easily get him closer to Babar and Gill.

Among other players, New Zealand batters Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have jumped big following their centuries against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively. Young is now in 14th place with 630 points while Ravindra jumped 18 places to be in 24th position with 600 rating points. Another Champions Trophy centurion, Ben Duckett also jumped into the top 20 gaining 27 places and is now in 17th position following his 165-run knock against Australia which came in a losing cause.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, India's Kuldeep Yadav has retained his third position after his three-wicket haul against Pakistan in Dubai. Maheesh Theekshana continues to be on top of the rankings and interestingly, he is not playing the showpiece event as Sri Lanka didn't qualify. Keshav Maharaj of South Africa is in fourth place while Matt Henry has jumped to sixth in the latest update. Pakistan's star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has slipped five positions to ninth following his dismal show in two matches of the Champions Trophy so far.

ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Shubman Gill 817 2 Babar Azam 770 3 Rohit Sharma 757 4 Heinrich Klaasen 749 5 Virat Kohli 743

ICC ODI rankings for bowlers