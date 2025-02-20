Shubman Gill slams century on Champions Trophy debut, joins Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan in elite list Shubman Gill's century helped India chase down 229 in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Gill slammed a ton on his Champions Trophy debut and entered an elite list of Indians to do so.

India ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill slammed a masterful hundred on his Champions Trophy debut against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. Gill smashed his eighth ODI century as he helped India chase down a middling total of 229 to kick off their campaign with a thumping win.

His hundred makes him join an elite list of Indian players who have hit a hundred in their Champions Trophy debut innings, making him only the fourth one to do so. Before him, only Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Kaif had got to their tons in their first Champions Trophy appearance.

Indians to hit a century on Champions Trophy debut:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 141 vs Australia in 1998

2 - Mohammad Kaif: 111* vs Zimbabwe in 2002

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 114 vs South Africa in 2013

4 - Shubman Gill: 101* vs Bangladesh in 2025

Gill anchored the Indian innings pretty well. He played a well-measured knock of 101 from 129 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes. Gill held the innings together. Rohit Sharma played a fiery knock of 41 from 36 balls, however, Virat Kohli scored 22 from 38 deliveries.

Axar Patel was promoted to No.5 yet again and missed out on a chance this time, ending on eight from 12. KL Rahul, coming in at No.6, played a good hand of 41 from 47 balls, laced with a four and two sixes, the last of which took India over the victory line.

Bangladesh had earlier finished on 228 after a brilliant rearguard from Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali, both of who put a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul for the Men in Blue.

The Bangla Tigers had won the toss and had opted to bat first. "We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three seamers, two spinners for us," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the toss.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," India captain Rohit said at the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahma

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav