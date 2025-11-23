Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer out; Pant, Jadeja in, list of changes in India's squad for South Africa series India will miss the services of captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, among others, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the squad for the ODI series against South Africa. Four players have made their way into the squad. Check complete changes.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa that gets underway from November 30. KL Rahul will be leading the squad that also features the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh Pant is making a return to the ODIs after last playing the format for India in August 2024. He is among the three wicketkeepers with Rahul and Dhruv Jurel.

Meanwhile, there are some changes in India's squad from their last series against Australia for the upcoming one against South Africa.

Gill, Iyer out as India make four changes

The 15-man squad features four changes with regular ODI captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer missing out. Gill is recovering from a neck injury, while Iyer is also on the mend from his spleen laceration that he suffered during the ODI series against Australia.

Two other players to miss out are Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj, both of who were on the flight for the Australia series.

Jadeja, Pant back

Meanwhile, four players have replaced the outgoing ones in the squad. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back in the squad after missing the ODI series against Australia. Pant, who last played an ODI almost one and a half a year ago, is also in the squad.

Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma are the other two players to have made their way into the team. Gaikwad would be a reserve opener for Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is likely to open with the former India skipper.

Gaikwad and Tilak are back in the squad after a long time. The two last played the ODIs in December 2023 against South Africa.

India squad for ODI series against South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel