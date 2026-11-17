New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill has expressed confidence in Rishabh Pant's fitness ahead of India’s first Test against New Zealand, starting November 19. The skipper also indicated that the wicketkeeper-batter's recent injury has not affected the team's faith in his abilities. Gill also highlighted Pant's international experience and overseas batting record as key reasons behind his importance to the side.

Notably, Pant's participation had come under scrutiny after he suffered a side strain while playing for Rest of India in the Irani Cup. The injury disrupted his preparations and also affected his involvement in the India A squad for an unofficial Test. According to reports, he could not obtain the mandatory Return To Play (RTP) clearance from the Centre of Excellence for the series.

Speaking to the media before the match, Gill was asked whether Pant's fitness situation was a concern for the Indian camp. The captain gave a brief response before explaining why he considers the wicketkeeper an important member of the squad.

“Not really. He's probably one of the most experienced and senior contenders in the team. I don't know exactly how many matches he has played, but I think he's featured in around 50 Test matches, which is a lot,” Gill said.

Gill highlights Pant’s dominance in overseas conditions

Gill also drew attention to Pant's performances in overseas conditions, where his attacking batting has frequently produced important contributions for India. Be it in Australia or England or South Africa, the keeper-batter has been a vital cog for the side in red-ball cricket and Gill believes that he can once again be a key factor.

“Given the kind of player he is and the quality he brings, he's scored hundreds all over the world. As a wicketkeeper, he's scored centuries in Australia, South Africa and England. This is probably the only country where he hasn't scored one, so I think he'll be looking forward to that,” Gill said.

Meanwhile, Pant's previous experience in the country could also work in India's favour. He was part of the touring squad during the 2020 Test visit, giving him some familiarity with conditions that can challenge visiting batters through seam movement. On the other hand, if Pant decides not to keep wickets to focus on his batting, Dhruv Jurel can take up the role.

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