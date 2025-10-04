Shubman Gill set to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of Australia series, claims report According to several media reports, star India batter Shubman Gill is all set to replace veteran batter Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. He could be named as the new skipper as India announce the squads for the upcoming Australia series.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Shubman Gill is reportedly set to replace Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper as India is expected to announce their squads for the upcoming Australia series on Saturday, October 4. It is worth noting that after the conclusion of the ongoing two-game test series against the West Indies, India will lock horns with Australia in a white-ball series starting from October 19.

According to the report, India’s squad will feature the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the mantle of skipper will be handed over to Gill. The selection panel, headed by former cricketer Ajit Agarkar, met in Ahmedabad on October 4 and decided to hand over the captaincy to Gill.

The decision for the same being that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) wants Gill to settle down in his role as skipper ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Already being the captain in the longest format and the vice captain in T20Is, Gill is now expected to become India’s new ODI captain as well, and the star batter will aim to fill the shoes left behind by his predecessor to the best of his ability.

What does the future hold for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli?

Now 38 years old, Rohit Sharma was named the full-time ODI captain for India in December 2021, and he is expected to be a part of the upcoming ODI series against Australia. So far, Rohit has led the Men in Blue in 56 ODIs, winning 42, losing 12, with one tie and another no-result.

With both Rohit and Kohli having announced their retirement from Test and T20I cricket, the upcoming ODI series against Australia would be their first appearance since India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 in March. After the upcoming series against Australia, Rohit and Kohli’s next appearance could come in the three-ODI home series against South Africa in November-December and against New Zealand in January.

