Shubman Gill set to make India comeback in T20I series against South Africa: Reports Team India is all set to take on South Africa across five T20Is after the conclusion of their ongoing ODI series, and in good news for the hosts, star batter and vice captain in the shortest format, Shubman Gill is nearing his return.

Raipur:

Star India batter Shubman Gill is all set to make his comeback from injury. The skipper sustained a neck injury on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and has been out of action ever since. His injury amounted to a pinched nerve, which would take five weeks to recover from.

However, in brilliant news for Team India, Gill has been showing significant signs of improvement. The star batter is expected to make his return soon, and he could feature for the Men in Blue in the upcoming five-game T20I series against South Africa.

Interestingly, Gill is currently undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, and according to reports by Cricbuzz, the star batter has impressed the CoE managers with the progress he has made, and it is possible that he could make a return very soon.

India’s squad for T20I series yet to be announced

Notably, the squad for the five-game T20I series has not yet been announced. However, if the reports are to be believed, Gill can make the cut. His exact return date has not been made clear yet, but the chances of him representing India in the upcoming series are very strong.

As for the squad announcement, the decision is expected to be made by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) in the coming days. Even if Gill misses the series opener in Cuttack, he still has a chance for the next few matches.

Speaking of the schedule of the series, India will take on the Proteas across five T20Is on December 9, 11, 14, 17, and 19 in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, respectively. India will hope to put in their best performance as they build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026.

