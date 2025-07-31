Shubman Gill scripts Test cricket history for an Indian captain, shatters Gavaskar's 46-year-old record India lost the toss for the fifth match in a row and were invited to bat first by the England skipper, Ollie Pope. India lost a couple of wickets early before a heavy shower arrived to force an early lunch at the Oval on Thursday.

London:

Indian captain Shubman Gill continued his record-breaking spree in the ongoing five-match series as he broke the record for most runs by a skipper from his country in a Test series during the Oval Test against England on Thursday, July 31. Gill required 11 runs in the series decider to go past Sunil Gavaskar, who had aggregated 732 runs in the home series against the West Indies in 1978/79, which he did after India were two down in the morning session after losing the toss.

Gill first went past Gary Sobers' tally of 722 runs after opening his account on Thursday at the Oval, before surpassing Gavaskar and David Gower in one go. Gill needs 16 more runs to go past Graham Gooch's tally of 752 runs to jump to No 2 on the overall list of most runs by a captain, in a Test series, before he targets the next peak - Gavaskar's 774 - most runs by an Indian in a Test series.

Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series

737 - Shubman Gill* (ENG vs IND, 2025)

732 - Sunil Gavaskar (IND vs WI, 1978-79)

655 - Virat Kohli (IND vs ENG, 2016)

610 - Virat Kohli (IND vs SL, 2017)

593 - Virat Kohli (ENG vs IND, 2018)

Gill, already has four centuries to his name in the series and on a green top like the Oval, India will need their captain to put his hand up once again.

It was a gloomy morning in London as the locals woke up to a rainy start to the day. The forecast doesn't look good for the rest of the day and the remainder of the Test match, which suggests that it will be a stop-start Test match.

Only 23 overs of play was possible in the first session before heavy rain forced the players to leave the ground, with 10 minutes to go for lunch.