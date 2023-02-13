Shubman Gill scales new heights, ICC rewards youngster with 'THIS' reward

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill wins men's player of the month award for January 2023

Indian opener Shubman Gill has started 2023 in style and he has answered all his critics with his batting prowess. The youngster has been in stunning form across formats and many were irked after the Indian team management decided to leave him out of the first Test match that they played against Australia in Nagpur. Gill who had been a part of India's Test team for quite sometime has certainly cemented his place in the white ball team. His gritty T20 hundred against New Zealand in January is a testament to his skills.

The youngster, as a result of his stunning show with the bat in recent times, has been named winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January 2023. Shubman Gill was nominated alongside his compatriot Mohammed Siraj and New Zealand's Devon Conway. Gill has been rewarded for his brilliant run in the ODI and T20I format in January 2023. Gill started showing glimpses of brilliance while India played two Test matches in Bangladesh in December. This was the same tour where the youngster registered his maiden hundred in the longest format of the game. The Indian team management too rewarded Gill for his performance with his maiden T20I cap during the three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

In his first T20I series against Sri Lanka, Gill just managed to register scores such as 7, 5, and 46. On the other hand, Gill was on a different level in the ODI format. The youngster amassed a total of 207 runs from three ODIs against Sri Lanka which includes scores of 70 and 116 in the first and the third One Day Internationals. However, Gill struck his best form in the first ODI against New Zealand where he scored 208 off 149 deliveries, a match where none of his teammates could score more than 28 odd runs. With this knock, Gill became the fifth Indian to register an ODI double-hundred, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), and Ishan Kishan. He then stacked up scores of 40* and 112 in the next two ODIs and scored a total of 360 runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

