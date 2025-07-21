Shubman Gill's India need to emulate 88-year-old historic record to secure series win against England Shubman Gill's India would need to pull off some magic if they have to win the ongoing series against England, with both the matches now being must-win for them as they trail 1-2 after their Lord's loss. India will now be up against England at Old Trafford in the fourth Test.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill's India will need to turn back to the history pages and take inspiration from the epic 1936/37 Ashes series if they have to secure a series win from here. The young Indian team arrived on English shores with high hopes, but few would have expected them to perform as they have, despite trailing in the series.

India are 1-2 down in the series after their heartbreaking loss at Lord's, where the Indian lower order gave its all to eke out a win but fell agonisingly short in the end. The heroic efforts from Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah went in vain as India's rearguard from 112/8 to 170 fell 22 runs short of what could have been a historic win for the visitors.

They now move to Manchester for the fourth Test with the hopes of bouncing back and levelling the series. For the unversed, India have never won a Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester, having lost four and drawn five matches so far.

India will need to emulate an 88-year-old record of Don Bradman's Australia if they have to turn things around and secure a series win from here. The only team to win a five-match series after being 1-2 down after three Tests is the Australian team that won the 1936/37 Ashes after being 1-2 down and winning the series 3-2.

Only thrice has a team managed to win a five-match Test series after being 0-1 down or 1-2 down. The latest instance of such a win was when England beat South Africa in a five-match series 2-1 after being 0-1 down after three Tests in 1998. The third instance was in 1992/93 when the West Indies defeated Australia Down Under 2-1 after being 0-1 down following three Tests. Meanwhile, India have neither drawn nor have won a five-match Test series after being 1-2 down.

The road for India, however, will not be an easy one. They have been hit with injury issues, with Nitish Kumar Reddy having been ruled out of the series, while Arshdeep Singh has been out of the fourth match. Nitish has suffered a left knee injury and will leave back to India, while Arshdeep has picked up a blow to his left thumb, the BCCI revealed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep has also reportedly picked up a groin niggle and could miss out on the Manchester Test. The visitors have added Anshul Kamboj as cover for the fourth Test.

India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.