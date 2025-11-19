Shubman Gill ruled out of second Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant to lead for first time in Test cricket India captain Shubman Gill is ruled out of the second Test vs South Africa with a neck injury. Rishabh Pant will lead, while Sai Sudharsan is likely to replace Gill. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Test features a tea break before lunch for the first time in history.

Guwahati:

India will be without Test captain Shubman Gill for the second match against South Africa in Guwahati, scheduled to begin this Saturday, November 22. Rishabh Pant has been named stand-in captain, while young batsman Sai Sudharsan is expected to replace Gill in the playing XI, as reported by The Indian Express.

The 26-year-old left-hander suffered a neck injury while batting in the first innings of the Kolkata Test. He was unable to field in South Africa’s second innings and did not bat in India’s chase of 124 runs. Following the incident, Gill was taken to a hospital in Kolkata for evaluation and discharged the next day. The BCCI confirmed that he will travel with the squad to Guwahati, where he will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical staff.

“Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day’s play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025,” the release said.

India faces a must-win scenario in the second Test after South Africa secured a 30-run victory in the series opener. Ahead of the Guwahati match, the Indian squad held an optional practice session at the Eden Gardens. Players including Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Devdutt Padikkal participated, preparing to step in if needed.

The change in rule for Guwahati Test

In a first for Test cricket, the Guwahati Test will feature a tea break before lunch across all five days of play. Matches will commence at 9 a.m. each day, marking a new approach in the traditional format.

With the series hanging in the balance, India will be looking to adapt quickly in the absence of their regular captain and secure a crucial victory on home soil. The team’s management and fans alike will be eager to see whether the adjustments in leadership and lineup can spark a turnaround in Guwahati.