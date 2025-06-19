Shubman Gill reveals goals for England series, 'want to be the best batsman in the series' India captain Shubman Gill revealed his plans for the England series. He mentioned dominating the opposition and wants to become the best batter in the five-match series. Gill also highlighted the bowling plans for the England tour.

Leeds (England):

Ever since Shubman Gill was appointed as Test captain, questions have been asked about his calibre, especially as the 25-year-old averages 14.66 in England. The captaincy is expected to put more pressure on him, but ahead of the five-match series, starting June 20, Gill noted that he will try to focus only on his batting and wants to dominate the opposition. He revealed his goal, stating that his objective is to become the ‘best batsman in the series’.

“Honestly, when I want to go out there and bat, I just want to play as a batsman, not really want to think that I'm the captain of the team, because I think that sometimes puts too much pressure on you. Whenever I'm going out there, I want to play as a batsman and want to want to dominate the opposition and be the best batsman in the series, and that's what I'm trying to look at,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

Gill echoed Virat Kohli’s philosophy

During his time as India Test captain, Virat Kohli repeatedly spoke on the importance of picking 20 wickets. Gull echoed the same sentiments on the eve of the first Test against England at Edgbaston. He indicated that the team might play three to four fast bowlers and one all-rounder in the opening game of the high-voltage series. He added that the team management discussed on the same and that will be their strategy going forward.

“You can't win a Test match without taking 20 wickets, no matter how many runs you have scored. So, that has been one of our key discussion points, you know, how we're gonna take 20 wickets. And there might be a case, you know, where we could only be going with some pure batters and you could see a bowling allrounder and three to four premier fast bowlers or proper bowlers."