Shubman Gill replicates Sunil Gavaskar's historic feat with half-century in first innings vs West Indies The ongoing India vs West Indies Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the first for Shubman Gill as captain. He notched up the ninth fifty of his career and in the process, also replicated Sunil Gavaskar's historic feat. Know more in detail about the record.

Ahmedabad :

India are dominating the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have already taken a lead in the first innings with KL Rahul smashing a brilliant century and was well supported by Shubman Gill who also notched up the ninth half-century of his Test career.

This is the first time Gill is leading India at home in the longest format of the game and he did well to score a fifty. However, soon after reaching the milestone, the Indian skipper was dismissed by Roston Chase. But with his half-century, Gill replicated Sunil Gavaskar's historic 47-year-old feat of notching up a fifty in debut innings as captain at home.

Gavaskar had scored 205 runs in his first outing as captain at home at the Wankhede Stadium against the West Indies back in 1978. Since then, none of the Indian captains could cross the 50-run mark in their debut innings at home while leading team India.

But Gill has taken to captaincy like fish to water and impressed in his maiden outing as captain in Ahmedabad which is also his favourite venue. Having said that, the Indian captain botched up an opportunity to play a big knock as he threw his wicket away. In an attempt to play the reverse sweep off the spinner, Gill was caught in the slips.

Shubman Gill misses out on major record in WTC

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also had a chance to become India's leading run-scorer in World Test Championship (WTC) today had he scored 85 runs. But he missed out by 35 runs and remains the third highest run-scorer for India in WTC history. Rishabh Pant is on top in this aspect with 2731 runs while the now retired Rohit Sharma is next with 2716 runs.

Most runs for India in WTC history

Players Runs Rishabh Pant 2731 Rohit Sharma 2716 Shubman Gill 2697 Virat Kohli 2617

