Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as captain in India's ODI squad for Australia series

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the Indian team's ODI squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. In a major development, star batter Shubman Gill has been named as the new ODI captain of the side, replacing Rohit Sharma in the role.

With the squad announcement, the fans are treated to the comeback of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who will be playing their first games for India since the side's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in March.

With Gill as the new ODI captain, star batter Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice captain for the squad. Speaking of Gill, the star batter does not have as much experience as a captain in the 50-over format. He has led in List A cricket six times, where he has won five games and has lost one.

Ajit Agarkar opens up on decision to replace Rohit

With the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar took centre stage in the press conference and was asked about whether it was a tough decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain, considering he recently led the Indian team to a Champions Trophy title in March 2025.

"Even if he had not won (Champions Trophy), it would have been a difficult decision. But sometimes you have to look forward, where you stand, interest of the team etc. Tough call," Agarkar said in the press conference.

"Obviously with captaincy change ahead of the (2027 world cup) that's the thought, but we don't have to talk about that,” Agarkar said when asked about Rohit’s future.

India's ODI squad for Australia series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

