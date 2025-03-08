Shubman Gill reflects on learnings from ODI World Cup final ahead of crucial New Zealand encounter Star India batter Shubman Gill recently came forward and talked about his learnings from the ICC ODI World Cup final in 2023 ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

The stage is set for the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. India will take on New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. It is worth noting that both India and New Zealand have been in excellent form throughout the competition.

Both teams were placed in Group A of the tournament, and while the Indian team went unbeaten, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, the Black Caps only lost one game in the group stage, and that too against the Men in Blue.

Both sides now meet for the second time in the tournament in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, and ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, star India batter Shubman Gill came forward and talked about his last ICC ODI event final.

Gill reflected on his showing in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final and how he failed to play a big knock at a crucial juncture for the Indian team. He talked about his learnings and how he could improve in the upcoming game.

"Obviously some nerves in that match (2023 final). (I learned) a lot of things. It was my first ICC Final … I was very excited. (It felt like) I was losing time to dominate in that game. I think in big ICC knockout matches, you can give yourself a little bit more time than you think,” Gill told the ICC.

"We lost (the World Cup Final) in ‘23 and then won in the T20 World Cup (in 2024). So I think we have got good momentum going with us in this tournament. It's going to be a really exciting game for us and definitely, if we are able to win this one, I think it would be a great way to end this format this year,” he added.

It is interesting to note that Gill has been in exceptional form as of late, hitting a century against Bangladesh and a good showing against Pakistan as well. The star batter will hope for another good performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.