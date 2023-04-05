Shubman Gill reaches career-best spot in ICC ODI rankings; Virat, Rohit feature in top 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman, Rohit, Virat

Indian team's star opener Shubman Gill has been performing well and is currently in lethal form. He has played excellent innings for India in all three formats and has been rewarded for his performance in the ICC rankings. Gill has climbed a spot to reach his career-best fourth position in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings released on Wednesday. Moreover, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the other Indians to feature in the top 10.

Gill has reached a career-best fourth position in the list of batters in the ICC ODI Player Rankings by having 738 rating points. Kohli also gained a place to reach the seventh position with 719 rating points. While Rohit remains in the eighth position in the batters rankings. Pakistan's explosive batsman Babar Azam tops the list of the ODI rankings. He has 887 rating points.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj continues to be the only Indian bowler in the top 10. He is in the third position behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult. He has 691 rating points.

South Africa's Aiden Markram has gained 13 places to reach the 41st position in the batter's list and has gained 16 places to reach the 32nd position in the all-rounder's list. New Zealand's Henry Nicholls has gained two places to reach the 69th position in the batting list. On the other hand, Will Young leaped 60 spots to a personal best 143rd.

Matt Henry stood out for the Black Caps, jumping five slots to occupy the fifth spot in the bowling rankings, while South Africa's Sisanda Magala announced himself with a 35-place leap to his own career-best number 165th after taking eight wickets in two matches, including a maiden five-wicket haul against the Netherlands.

Suryakumar Yadav remains in the first position in the T20 International rankings. He has 906 rating points. While Hardik Pandya maintains his second position in the all-rounder list. Bangladesh's Litton Das moved up one place to reach No.21, his career-best ranking.

