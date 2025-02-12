Shubman Gill rates Ahmedabad 112 'one of the better ODI knocks' from him on 'tricky' Ahmedabad pitch

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill.

India batter Shubman Gill called his hundred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as 'one of the better ODI knocks' from him on what was a tricky surface. Gill slammed his seventh ODI hundred at his IPL home and he continued his love affair with the venue.

Speaking after the match, the Indian vice-captain highlighted that this was a memorable knock for him. "I was feeling good, this was one of my better knocks. The wickets was a bit tricky at the start, a bit for the fast bowlers so it's satisfying. It was seaming, so the chat was to simple, to rotate the strike and not lose too many wickets in the powerplay, build on the momentum and take it from there. You are just reacting to what is coming to you, you are not thinking too much," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Gill hit a memorable 112 from 102 balls laced with 14 fours and three sixes as he manoeuvred India's charge with the bat. He achieved a pretty rare milestone en route to his ton. Gill has become the first Indian and fifth overall to hit a hundred in all three formats at a single venue.

Before him, only Quinton de Kock (Centurion), Babar Azam (Karachi), David Warner (Adelaide) and Faf du Plessis (Johannesburg) have achieved the feat.

Gill's 112 powered India to a massive total of 356, the second-highest at the Ahmedabad-based venue. Shreyas Iyer also looked good and hit 78 from 64 balls, while Virat Kohli also got among the runs, having hit 52 from 55 deliveries.

The Indians dominated the proceedings with the ball too with every bowler picking up at least one wicket. The Men in Blue dismissed the Three Lions for 214 to register a 142-run win, their second-biggest against England in ODIs. India captain Rohit Sharma was also pleased with the way the series went.

"Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there will be challenges that we could face. I mean there is nothing I could have done about that (the ball that got rid of him today). Credit to the bowler and the bowler is there to get you out and you are there as a batter to challenge that. Just nicked the ball, second ball I was facing and couldn't have done anything about that. I don't see there was anything wrong we did this series. Obviously there are certain things we are looking at (to improve) and I am not going to stand here and explain those," Rohit said after the match.