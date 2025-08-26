Shubman Gill owns world record in ODI cricket that doesn’t feature Virat Kohli: Do you know? Shubman Gill holds the record for most runs by a cricketer after 55 ODI matches. He is currently in tremendous form, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the five-match Test series against England and has also been named in the Asia Cup squad.

Mumbai:

Shubman Gill holds the record for most runs by a cricketer after 55 ODIs. The 25-year-old has been phenomenal for India since his debut and is currently touted as the future all-format captain. He has been bestowed with the responsibility in Test cricket already and is also the vice-captain of the T20I side. When it comes to ODIs, he also serves as Rohit Sharma’s deputy. As things stand, he is very likely to take over the role after the veteran calls his time in the format.

Meanwhile, Gill has 2775 runs after 55 innings in ODI cricket, which is the most by a cricketer. Former South Africa international Hashim Amla and Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq stand second and third, respectively, with 2713 and 2539 runs. Star India batter Virat Kohli, who holds plenty of records in ODI cricket, doesn’t even feature in the top 5.

Most ODI runs after 55 ODIs

Player Runs after 55 ODIs Shubman Gill 2775 Hashim Amla 2713 Imam-ul-Haq 2539 Zaheer Abbas 2432 Fakhar Zaman 2410

Gill’s T20I future

Despite much controversy, the selectors have picked Gill for the upcoming Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9. The star batter did well in the shortest format of the game, but the idea of including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer also made the rounds. Iyer has particularly done phenomenally well in the IPL. He established his authority as a batter as well as a leader, and for the same reason, many expected him to be on the 15-member squad.

However, Gill was picked ahead of them. He has been named the vice-captain, which more or less confirms that the Punjab batter will feature in the playing XI. That, however, complicates the situation as both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have done a commendable job in the opening slot. Abhishek is currently the number-one-ranked T20I batter in the world, while Sanju is the first-choice keeper.

The team management will have a tough work in adjusting the roles of the players and how the team lines up for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, set to begin in February 2026.