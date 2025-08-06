Shubman Gill out of top 10 in ICC rankings despite scoring 754 runs in England Test series India Test skipper Shubman Gill has lost his place in the top 10 of the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. He scored 754 runs in the five-match Test series against England and also won the player of the series award. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has jumped to the fifth position.

India Test skipper Shubman Gill might have scored 754 runs in the five-match series against England. But his failure in the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval in London has ousted him from the top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. He has slipped to the 13th place with 725 rating points. At one point during the series, after his heroics at Edgbaston in Birmingham, his rating points shot to 807.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian opener, has jumped three places to fifth place after his belligerent century in the second innings of the Oval Test. Jaiswal stood tall for the visitors, scoring 118 runs with 14 fours and two sixes and has been rewarded immediately in the rankings. In the fifth position, the southpaw boasts of the 792 rating points, only 24 behind the fourth-placed Steve Smith of Australia.

Joe Root continues to be on top

Joe Root finished with 537 runs in the series against England with a century each in the last three Tests played at Lord's, Old Trafford, and the Kennington Oval. He ended the series with a 105-run knock in the second innings that almost took England home in the 374-run chase. He has strengthened his position at the top of the ladder with 908 rating points, with 932 points being his best effort against Pakistan in 2024.

England's player of the series winner Harry Brook scored 111 runs in the second innings of the Oval Test and has regained his second position in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. He has gone past Kane Williamson in the rankings with 868 rating points.

Rishabh Pant stays in top 10

India missed their wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the fifth Test as he fractured his foot in the fourth Test in Manchester. However, even then, the left-hander has managed to stay in the top 10. But he has skipped one place to eighth with 768 rating points to show for his efforts.

Latest ICC Test rankings for India and England batters

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Joe Root 908 2 Harry Brook 868 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal 792 8 Rishabh Pant 768 10 Ben Duckett 747 13 Shubman Gill 725

