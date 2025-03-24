Shubman Gill opens up on Jos Buttler's potential batting position in IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill tooik centre stage and talked about the flexibility that star batter Jos Buttler possesses and how he could bat anywhere for Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Gujarat Titans are all set to kick off their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side will lock horns against Punjab Kings in their first game of the competition. Both sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on March 25.

Ahead of the clash, Gujarat Titans will be hard at work preparing for the clash. The side will aim to put in a good performance and aim to get off to a stellar start to their campaign.

With the clash approaching, many have come forward and discussed what the 2022 champions’ batting attack could look like in the season. With the signing of Jos Buttler, it is expected that Buttler and Gill would open the innings for the side, and speaking of the same, GT skipper Shubman Gill came forward and talked about the flexibility that Buttler possesses in regard to his batting position.

“If you have someone like him (Buttler) in your team, no team would think of it as a problem. We have all seen what he has done in T20 cricket for England and in the IPL, and in the previous series, he batted at No.3, so I don’t think there is any problem with him batting at different numbers,” Gill said ahead of the PBKS clash.

“We haven’t decided at which number he will bat; maybe we will get to know about it tomorrow during the match, but over the course of 8-9 years that he has played IPL, he has played at different numbers and he has performed. So, I don’t see that as a problem for us,” he added.

Furthermore, Gill talked about the need to have a strong bowling unit if they are looking to win the IPL. He, however, felt that GT had covered all the bases ahead of the new season. “We have covered all the bases, we have good depth in the batting, we have some very good fast bowlers. The IPL is a kind of a tournament where everybody focuses on scoring 250, 260, 270, but it’s the bowlers that win you matches, it’s the bowlers that help you not concede those many runs," Shubman Gill said.