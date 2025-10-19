Shubman Gill opens up on India's loss to Australia in first ODI, feels 'satisfied' to take rain-hit game deep Shubman Gill's tenure as the ODI captain began with a loss to Australia in the rain-hit first ODI in Perth. Gill opened up on the loss to the Aussies; however, he felt 'satisfied' to take the game deep.

Newly-appointed India captain Shubman Gill reasoned the failure of the top order for the team's defeat in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Leading India in his first match as captain, Gill did not had a great time either with the bat or with the outcome of the clash.

The Men in Blue lost the three-match series opener at the Perth Stadium, with rain interrupting the clash many times. The Indian batters had a hard time in the middle with conditions helping the fast bowlers. Making their India returns, Virat Kohli bagged a duck, while Rohit Sharma was dismissed for eight. Gill did not had a good time with the bat as he was dismissed for 10.

The Aussies were asked to chase an adjusted target of 131 from 26 overs, and they did that with ease, bagging the opener by seven wickets in 21.1 overs.

Speaking after the match, India captain Gill highlighted that the fall of the top three made the team play catch-up for the rest of the contest.

"When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old credited the bowlers for having taken the game a bit deep into the 22nd over. "A lot of learning for us from this game and a lot of positives for us as well. We were defending 130, and we took the game, not till the very end, but pretty deep. We were very satisfied with that. We are very fortunate (on the crowd support). The fans turned up in huge numbers and hopefully they'll be able to cheer us on at Adelaide as well," he added.

India managed to score 136 from their allotted 26 overs after rain hit the clash several times, ultimately forcing it to a 26-over per side fixture. Australia chased the target down with Mitchell Marsh scoring an unbeaten 46, with Josh Philippe also making 37. Making his ODI debut, Matt Renshaw also made an unbeaten 21 as the Aussies won with 29 balls to spare.