Shubman Gill opens up on India's decision to enforce follow-on in Delhi Test against West Indies India tamed West Indies' spirited fight in the follow-on as they registered a seven-wicket win after chasing down 121 in the second Test match in Delhi. India had asked the Windies to follow-on after having a 270-run lead. Skipper Shubman Gill has opened up on the follow-on decision.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill opened up on the decision to enforce a follow-on in the second Test in Delhi against the West Indies. India put up 518/5d in the only inning they batted in the Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They had bowled the Windies for 248 in the first innings.

India had a lead of 270 on a pitch that was slow and low with wicket-taking not being an easy thing. The bowlers had to work hard for their wickets as there was hardly any seam movement and not much spin on offer too. The hosts had bowled the visitors out for 248 after Ravindra Jadeja starred with three wickets in the first innings. India took 81.5 overs to dismiss the Windies.

Indian bowlers toiled hard after follow-on

Meanwhile, with a lead of 270, captain Gill decided to ask the Windies to follow-on and bat once again. In their second stint with the bat, the visitors put up a valiant fight and toiled the Indian bowlers.

They made 390 runs in the second innings with John Campbell and Shai Hope hitting centuries in a marathon 177-run stand for the third wicket. Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales also put a brilliant rearguard for the 10th wicket as they put up 77 runs for it and further frustrated the Indian bowlers.

Gill speaks on the follow-on call

Gill's call to declare on Day 2 and the follow-on decision on the third day came under scrutiny as the bowlers had to spent big amount of time on the field and that too in one go.

India skipper Gill opened up on the decision after the team's seven wicket win over the Windies. "We were around 300 runs ahead. The wicket was quite dead. We thought even if we scored like 500 runs and we have to get 6 or 7 wickets on day 5, it could be a tough day for us. So, that was the thought process," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

West Indies put strong fight

Not many counted the Windies to put a fight like that, believing that they would not be able to cross the 270-run trail mark. But their brilliant fight might have given them a glimmer of hope in the dwindling stocks in the West Indies Test cricket.

They not only covered the trail but also made India to bat and make them chase 121, taking the game into the fifth day. The target was not big for India but enough to show that the Windies can fight. India chased down the 121-run target without much of an issue with seven wickets in hand, early on Day 5 of the contest with KL Rahul (58) and Dhruv Jurel (6) going unbeaten.