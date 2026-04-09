Shubman Gill opens up on chat with Prasidh Krishna in final over thriller against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

The 14th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 8. The clash saw GT batting first and posting a total of 210 runs on the board. With a brilliant performance in the second innings, DC took the game to the wire with David Miller leading the charge.

However, due to a brain-fade moment, Miller did not run for a single on the penultimate ball of the game when two runs were needed. As a result, Miller ended up missing the final delivery against Prasidh Krishna as Gujarat Titans won the game by one run.

After the clash, GT skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about his chat with Prasidh Krishna in the drying stages of the clash. “No, we were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. But we decided that giving the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, if you bowl a good slower one, it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jos Buttler weighed in on the win as well

After the game, Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler also talked about how great it is to get the win for his side. It is worth noting that it was due to Buttler’s brilliant throw that dismissed Kuldeep Yadav that helped GT secure the win in the crucial stages of the game.

“Yeah, amazing. Great to get the win. Blind squirrels and all that. A very lucky throw, but yeah, obviously delighted. We desperately needed a win, so glad we managed to sneak through. (on his batting) Yeah, good. I've been searching for them a little bit, but felt in good touch, actually, since I've been here,” Buttler said.

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