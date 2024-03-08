Shubman Gill oozes class with his 4th Test century as India dominate England in Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has notched up his fourth Test century for India in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. The day started with the batter unbeaten on 26 and he plundered England's bowlers to all parts of the ground in the opening session on the second day. Interestingly, the ball too never misbehaved off the pitch but credit to Gill for using his feet well against spin and making sure he was up to the task for every delivery.

Not long ago, Shubman Gill's position at number three was in danger after he had returned with not so big scores in the first two Tests against England. But the man has turned it around sensationally since then and in the process, has also sealed his place at first drop for India in Tests. His travails at the crucial position in the batting line-up also seem to have ended having scored in excess of 400 runs in the ongoing series against England.

Coming back to his knock. the man has so far smacked five sixes as well and after going into the defensive mode for the majority of the series, Gill has played aggressively in this innings. This is his fourth ton in Tests since 2021, second most for India only after Rohit Sharma who has smacked his sixth ton since 2021 and is batting at the other end.

Notably, the duo of Rohit and Gill have also registered their first century partnership together much to the delight of the Indian fans. Both batters will be keen on converting this into daddy hundreds and more so, bat England out of this Test match. India are already into the lead in the first innings and the hosts wouldn't want to make the mistake they made in Hyderabad.