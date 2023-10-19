IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill on verge of breaking world record as opener looks to return to Midas touch

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill after celebrating his milestone.

IND vs BAN: India opener Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking a world record as he looks to make his way back into the Midas touch he was in before the World Cup 2023 loaded. India and Bangladesh will be up against each other for the fifth time in the ODI World Cup history and the fans are expecting a fascinating contest from the two neighbours. The Men in Blue and the Bagla Tigers will be locking horns at the MCA Stadium in Pune and several Indians are gunning to etch into the history books.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is looking to storm into the elite list of players with 26000 runs in International cricket as he is 77 shy of the milestone. Meanwhile, young sensation Shubman Gill is also in line to create a world record. Gill has so far made 1933 runs in his four-year-long ODI career. If he scores 67 runs more anytime soon, the star opener will become the fastest-ever to reach the 2000-run mark in the format. He has played 36 innings and has three more innings to break the record.

Fastest to 2000 ODI runs

Hashim Amla - 40 innings

Zaheer Abbas - 45 innings

Kevin Pietersen - 45 innings

Babar Azam - 45 innings

Rassie van der Dussen - 45 innings

Gill in fabulous touch

Shubman Gill is in fabulous touch in 2023. He is the leading run-scorer in the 50-over format in 2023 and has smoked runs at will. He is bossing the run-scoring chart with 1246 runs to his name. No other batter has scored even 1000 this year so far.

Gill has just returned from dengue illness as he missed the first two matches of the World Cup. He could not make much of the modest total scored by Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 but would be gunning to return to his Midas touch. In his last 7 outings before the World Cup game against Pakistan, Gill scored two centuries and three fifties in the format.

