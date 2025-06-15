Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah's workload for England series: 'Don't want to have a predetermined mindset' Shubman Gill will embark on his Test captaincy era as he is set to lead the Indian team during the five-match series against England. One of the key challenges of his first assignment will be to manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah in picking which matches he plays.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill does not want to have a predetermined mindset in choosing which matches Jasprit Bumrah will play in the upcoming Test series against England. India will kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with the series against the Three Lions from June 20 onwards at Leeds as a new era beckons the Men in Blue in the longest format.

Gill will be leading the Indian team for the first time in his career following the Test retirement of predecessor Rohit Sharma. His team will also be without the services of talisman Virat Kohli, who has also hung his boots from the format.

Meanwhile, Gill will have his task cut to field the playing combination and one key among it is when and where to field Jasprit Bumrah. The talismanic pacer is coming off a back injury that he picked in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series which had ruled him out of the Champions Trophy. Although he has made a strong return in the Indian Premier League, bowling multiple spells over a five-day game will put a toll on his body.

Due to this, Bumrah will not play in all five matches and is likely to feature in three of them. Speaking on when and when not to play Bumrah, Gill said that the team is not looking to have a 'predetermined mindset'.

"It's more based on match to match and see how much workload there has been on him. That's what we are trying to look at. You need to see how much workload he had in this particular match," Gill said on Bumrah at SkySports.

"We don't want to have a predetermined mindset. Okay, these are the matches that he would want to play because there are so many factors that can not go in your favour in determining whether he is going to play the next match or not," he explained.

'I want to build team culture where everyone is very secure and happy': Gill

Speaking on the dawn of his captaincy era, Gill said that he is looking to build a team culture 'where everyone is very secure and happy' as he wants to go beyond the desired trophies and silverware.

"It was like, not even in my dreams, I thought I wanted to be the captain of the Indian cricket team. So, apart from all the silverware and trophies aside, I really would like to build a team culture where everyone is very secure and happy," Gill told Skysports.

"I know it can be a very difficult environment, especially with all the competition and the number of matches that we play, different squads coming in. But if I'm able to do that, I think that would be my goal. "So, keeping a secure environment and making the player feel secure in his abilities and his capabilities I feel is one of the most important things that a leader has to do," he added.