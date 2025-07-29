Shubman Gill on cusp of equalling 70-year-old world record in fifth Test vs England Shubman Gill has enjoyed batting a lot in his maiden series as India's Test captain. In the ongoing series against England, Gill has slammed 722 runs at an impeccable average of 90.25 and is on the cusp of equalling a world record. Know in detail here

London:

It is a startling fact that India are 1-2 behind in the ongoing five-match Test series against England despite dominating on most days so far in four matches. Moreover, their captain, Shubman Gill, has led from the front with the bat, amassing 722 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.25 with as many as four centuries to his name. He needs to score one more century to equal West Indies' Clyde Walcott's world record that was created back in 1955 against Australia.

Walcott had smashed five centuries against Australia, which is still the most for a batter in a single Test cricket in the rich history of the format. He scored 827 runs in 10 innings at an average of 82.70 with five tons and two fifties. Gill has a chance to break Walcott's record as well, but for that to happen, he will have to repeat his heroics from the Edgbaston Test earlier in the series when he scored 269 and 161 runs in two innings.

Gill currently in special list with Gavaskar and Kohli

Gill is currently in the league of Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli who scored four centuries in a single Test series, but can create his own legacy with one more 100+ score in the final Test. Gavaskar has achieved this feat twice, both against the West Indies at home and away in the 1971 and 1978-79 series, respectively. As for Kohli, he did so against Australia down under during the 2014-15 series.

Gill on cusp of breaking multiple records

Meanwhile, at the age of 25, Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking Don Bradman's long-standing record as well. The latter holds the record of scoring the most runs in a single Test series as captain, having amassed 810 runs against England during the 1936-37 series. Gill has so far scored 722 runs and is only 89 runs away from surpassing Bradman's 89-year-old record, much to the delight of the Indian fans.

Moreover, Shubman Gill is also only 53 runs away from breaking Gavaskar's record of being an Indian player with the most runs in a Test series. Gavaskar had scored 774 runs in four matches against the West Indies at an average of 154.8. At the same time, the current Indian skipper is only 11 runs adrift of becoming the Indian with most runs in a series as captain and yet again, he will surpass Gavaskar in this aspect.

Also Read