Shubman Gill named Test captain as India announce squad for England tour

With India all set to tour England for a five-game Test series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India’s squad for the upcoming tour. It is interesting to note that the Indian team will take on England across five Test matches, starting from June 20.

Ahead of the series, the BCCI announced that India will be led by star batter Shubman Gill for the series. Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Apart from Gill and Pant, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and many more star players will also feature for India against England.

It is worth noting that the India tour of England will be the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle 2025-27. Both sides will be hoping to get off to a good start to the new cycle with the high-octane Test series. With the series beginning from June 20, the first Test will be held at Headingley, Leeds. Furthermore, the subsequent matches will be held in Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester, and The Oval.

With the squad announcement, many wondered why ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was not considered for the role of the vice captain. Speaking on the same, chief selector Ajit Agarkar opined that they were looking for a player who would be available for all five Test matches.

"Don't think he'll be available for all five Tests. Whether it's four or three, we'll see based on how the series goes and how his workload is. Even if he's fit for 3-4 Tests, he'll be an asset for us. Just happy he's part of the squad,” Agarkar said at the press conference.

India squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna , Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav