Not KL Rahul or Kuldeep Yadav, ICC names Indian opener and speedster in nominees for Player of the Month award

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday revealed the names of three cricketers for the Player of the Month award for September 2023. Indian players are on a roll in the International circuit and have impressed the fans and experts in the build-up to the World Cup and also in the first game of the tournament. The cricket body named two Indians and an England star in its three-player list for the monthly honour.

The list could not find the names of KL Rahul or Kuldeep Yadav but it saw an Indian opener and a speedster making their way in it. Following their brilliant run in September, star opener Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been nominated for the Player of the Month award for September alongside England's Dawid Malan.

Gill, Siraj and Malan displayed their 'A' game last month. The Indian opener smoked three fifties and two centuries in only eight innings in September. His 121 against Bangladesh in challenging conditions stood out to be his best inning. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was not behind his compatriots in the other department. The new ball juggernaut took 12 wickets in the month, which included his jaw-dropping outing of 6/21 in the Asia Cup final.

Dawid Malan was also among the top performers for the month and the period included his man of the series performance in the four-match ODI series against New Zealand. The England opener smoked two fifties and a ton in the 50-over series and helped his team win it 3-1.

Notably, Rahul and Kuldeep were also impressive last month. Rahul scored a century on his injury comeback in the game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. He went on to complement it with two more half-tons in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Kuldeep turned fanatics' attention towards him with his yet another month of brilliance. The left-arm chinaman took a five-wicket haul and a four-for in the Asia Cup to scalp 11 wickets in the month.

