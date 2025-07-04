Shubman Gill misses out on breaking 54-year-old record despite scoring 269 runs in Birmingham India's Test skipper and star batter Shubman Gill, despite scoring a magnificent double century in the first innings of the second England Test missed out on a major record by just six runs. He amassed 269 runs against England at Edgbaston.

New Delhi:

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill was brilliant for his side in the first innings of the second Test against England. Both sides locked horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the second Test from July 2. The clash saw India coming in to bat first and coming in to bat at number four, Gill amassed 269 runs in 387 deliveries.

One of the best performances in recent times, Gill broke several records in the clash, but despite scoring 269 runs, the 25-year-old missed out on a massive feat. It is worth noting that Gill’s knock of 269 runs was the third-highest individual score by an Asian batter in SENA countries.

The star batter missed out on the top spot in the ranks by just six runs. Notably, only Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas have a higher individual score than Shubman Gill in SENA countries. With Miandad having scored 271 runs against New Zealand and Zaheer Abbas scoring 274 runs against England.

India hope for quick wickets on day 3

Speaking of the game between England and India, the visitors were in complete control for the first two days of the clash. Through Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 87-run knock and Shubman Gill’s stand of 269 runs, the Indian team managed to post a total of 587 runs in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to minimise their trail, England hoped for a good start with the bat. However, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj ripped through England’s top order right from the get-go. Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for a duck each, whereas Zak Crawley was sent packing by Siraj on a score of 19 runs. With day 3 approaching, England find themselves on a score of 77/3.

Highest individual score by an Asian batter in SENA countries:

Zaheer Abbas: 274 runs against England

Javed Miandad: 271 runs against New Zealand

Shubman Gill: 269 runs against England

Aravinda de Silva: 267 against New Zealand

Javed Miandad: 260 against England

