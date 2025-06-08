Shubman Gill-led Indian team hits first practice session in England ahead of five-match tour | WATCH Shubman Gill will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket as he leads the team in the first series post the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill's Indian team is gearing up for the series and has hit the first practice session ahead of the tour.

New Delhi:

With little over 10 days left for the commencement of the five-match Test series between India and England, the Shubman Gill-led team hit its maiden practice session in England ahead of the tour.

India and England are set to lock horns in a five-match series, starting from June 20 at Leeds as a new era begins for the Men in Blue under Gill. This is the first tour for India post the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the Indian team looks to build things for the future.

The Indian team hit the ground running with the first training session at Lord's. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian players began the training with light mobility drills and some football skills. They honed their fielding skills as fielding coach T Dilip fed the players with throw drills.

Watch the training video here:

The Indian team is on a crucial Test tour. This series will kick off their World Test Championship cycle as the Men in Blue look to make a strong start to the fourth campaign for the Test mace.

An Indian A team is currently playing in a couple of unofficial Test matches against England Lions before an intra-squad match between India and India A from June 13 onwards at Beckenham.

The Test series will begin with the first clash at Leeds from June 20 onwards. Birmingham will host the second match from July 2 onwards, before the caravan moves to Lord's for the third game from July 10 onwards. The fourth Test will take place from July 23 onwards at Manchester before the series-concluding game at The Oval from July 31 onwards.

As Kohli and Rohit have bid adieu to the format, all eyes will be on the likes of captain Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, among others. India will also have to strategise on Bumrah as the talismanic pacer will play three of the five Tests.

India squad for England series:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.