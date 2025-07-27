Shubman Gill, KL Rahul script historic partnership record for India in Tests in England England captain Ben Stokes broke the gritty 188-run stand between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill on the fifth day of the Manchester Test, however, the Indian duo managed to script a partnership record for India in Tests in England.

MANCHESTER:

It was a tame end to a marathon partnership between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, India's best batters in the ongoing Test in Manchester on the fifth day, as Ben Stokes got one to stay low in front of the wicket and the opener was trapped LBW. While the partnership was worth 188 runs, it lasted 417 balls, which is the most for any stand for India in Tests in England in the 21st century, when the ball-by-ball statistics were available.

Gill and Rahul broke the record of Sanjay Bangar and Rahul Dravid, who forged a 405-ball partnership, scoring 170 runs during the Headingley Test in 2002. These are the only two partnerships for India in Tests in England to face more than 400 balls. This stand between Gill and Rahul was as vital as India could have asked for, after they were two wickets down with no score on the board, while trailing by 311 runs.