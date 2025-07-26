Shubman Gill, KL Rahul keep India alive in Manchester after England's stellar show Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have put up an unbeaten stand of 174 as they kept India alive in the fourth Test against England. Gill and Rahul joined hands when the visitors lost two without opening their scoring sheets in the second innings.

India Test captain Shubman Gill and senior batter KL Rahul remained unbeaten after a chaotic opening over to keep India alive in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. On decent batting conditions on Day 4, England piled on more runs to take their lead past 300, 311 precisely, and nearly batted India out of the match. They would have felt even more after Chris Woakes had got the visitors 0/2 until a fightback came.

Gill, Rahul infuse hope in the Indian camp

Gill and Rahul joined hands with India yet to open their account, being the first instance for them since 1983. The visitors had a mountain to climb and a potent English bowling line-up throwing venom. The two batters got together to see through the challenging conditions. They batted time and negated the threat to soften the ball.

As the ball softened, there seemed to be no such demons on the pitch, especially for the right-handed batters. The two kept going their way and put up a 174-run unbeaten stand as they went to stumps on the same score for the loss of two wickets.

India still trailing by 137

The visitors still trail by 137 more runs and have eight wickets in hand. They would hope these two to carry on for as long as they can. Rahul has closed in on his hundred, being 13 short, while Gill has scored 78.

The visitors have some batting left after these two, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj coming next. Even though Pant is injured, he might turn out to bat if the team needs him.

England's stellar show left India on fringe

England had put up a stellar show with the bat before Chris Woakes' opening burst that had dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over. Led by Ben Stokes' 141, the hosts piled up 669 in their first innings after Joe Root had slammed 150. Stokes went his was,y blistering on the fourth day when he was running out of partners and his knock helped England hand India a 311-run trail.