Shubman Gill-KL Rahul end ODI duty as Hamilton clash gets abandoned due to rain

The ODI series between India and New Zealand continued, with the two sides taking on each other on November 10th. The two sides were slated to take on each other at Seddon Park in Hamilton, but due to the weather causing major disruptions throughout the day, the game was eventually called off without a ball being bowled, as both sides hoped to play some good cricket.

With three games done, the Indian team officially cannot lose the series, as they came out victorious in the first two ODIs of the series, with the third one producing no result. Even if New Zealand manages to win the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, they will only draw the series.

Furthermore, with the series set to continue, the Men in Blue will be without the services of star batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Notably, the two batters were only part of the first three ODIs between India and New Zealand, as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) wanted to manage their workload better.

Notably, after the conclusion of the ODI series, India and New Zealand will take on each other across two Test matches. Both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are included in India’s squad for the Test series, and the two stars will shift their focus onto the longest format.

India hope for clear skies ahead of fourth ODI

For the fourth ODI of the series, India and New Zealand will gather at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The teams are slated to take on each other on November 13, and with weather disrupting multiple games in the series, both sides will hope for clear skies as they take on each other in the fourth ODI.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

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