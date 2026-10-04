Shubman Gill joins equals MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly in elite list with Player of the Series award against WI

The ODI series between India and the West Indies came to a conclusion with the Indian team winning the series. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue won the first two ODIs of the series and lost the third ODI of the series as the West Indies put forth a good showing.

After the conclusion of the series, India skipper Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Series. The star batter was exceptional for India in the series, having scored 334 runs to his name, amassing a century and a double century as well.

Winning the Player of the Series award, Gill joined the likes of MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and many others in the list of Indian players with the most ODI POTS awards. Gill equalled the tally of Dhoni and Ganguly with 7 POTS awards.

Most POTS awards (India)

15 Sachin Tendulkar

11 Virat Kohli

7 Yuvraj Singh

7 Sourav Ganguly

7 MS Dhoni

7 Shubman Gill

Gill opened up on his performance after the third ODI

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Shubman Gill came forward and talked about the performance that the Indian team put in the series, as he claimed that the Men in Blue ticked a lot of boxes with the win.

“Lot of boxes ticked. I think there are still some areas that definitely need some fine tuning. I was very happy with the total. I think the game was in control. But being behind four overs with this dew and then in the last, I think they took the game away from us. Had we not been shortened the overs, the game might have went to the last over. [On whether there was a temptation to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the attack earlier] No, not really. We didn't know if Gurnoor was gonna come back and bowl with his cramps. So there was a bit uncertainty there. And we knew the match is gonna go till the end. And, he's a wicket-taker and I wanted his couple of overs to be there in the end,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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