Shubman Gill injury update: India skipper heads to Bengaluru, awaits clearance for T20I series Star India batter Shubman Gill has reached the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as he is midway through his rehab for the neck injury that he sustained in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa.

Ace team India batter Shubman Gill is nearing a return to cricket, and there is a fair bit of optimism around his return as well. It is worth noting that Gill sustained a neck injury on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata; the injury not only ruled him out of the Test series but also from the ongoing ODI series as well.

It is worth noting that on December 1, Gill is expected at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He will be reaching and will start rehab for his injury. According to a report by Cricbuzz, there is a 50 per cent chance that Gill will be cleared by the CoE, and he will be back on the pitch soon.

Interestingly, after leaving the side midway through the Test series, Gill travelled to Mumbai to consult specialists for his neck spasms. However, according to sources, the star batter has worked very hard to make his return to the pitch as soon as possible.

"The captain has put in a lot of hard work during the rehab process. It is up to the CoE now. If everything goes according to plan, he should be in Cuttack by December 6-7, when the T20I squad is expected to assemble,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

India will take on South Africa in the first T20I on December 9

Speaking of the ongoing series between India and South Africa, the two sides are currently facing off in an ODI series. However, after the conclusion of the ODIs, India and South Africa will take on each other across five T20Is. The first T20I of the series will be held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on December 9.

