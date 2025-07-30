Shubman Gill hints at Test debut for Arshdeep Singh in series decider against England at the Oval Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was on the heels of his Test debut in Manchester last week, but it seems the Oval might be it, if the Indian captain Shubman Gill's words were anything to go by. India will aim to level the series at the Oval after drawing the Manchester Test.

London:

India captain Shubman Gill, like every pre-match presser, kept the cards very close to his chest regarding his side's combination for the fifth and final Test but did hint at a possible debut. When asked about Jasprit Bumrah's availability, Gill said, "I wasn't there yesterday, so will just have a look at the pitch and how the weather is going to be for the next five days and then we will finalise our playing XI and combination by today evening."

However, after being pressed about the status of Arshdeep Singh, Gill mentioned that the team management has asked the left-arm pacer to go through his routines. "He has been asked to get ready. Like I said, (we) will take a decision later this evening," said at the pre-match presser. While Gill didn't reveal his XI, it seems like India will be without Bumrah's services, as reported by ESPNCricinfo and that the visitors might field an extra batter in place of Shardul Thakur.

England, on the other hand, have already confirmed their side with four changes as the likes of Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson came into the side with the big reveal that captain Ben Stokes will be unavailable, following a tear in his right shoulder.

England are 2-1 ahead in the series after a defiant draw from the Indian team in Manchester. However, India will aim to level the series at the Oval and Gill admitted that for a relatively inexperienced team, it will be huge in their first overseas assignment.

"(Levelling the series would be) Very significant! If you look at the kind of cricket we have played, sometimes the scoreline of the series doesn't reflect that. Every match that we have played, it was difficult to decide which team is going to win after four days of cricket. If we are able to do that in every match for four games, coming outside of India with a relatively young team, it is going to be a great achievement," Gill added.