Shubman Gill greets Rohit Sharma with handshake and hug on first meeting as ODI captain: Watch viral video India’s ODI squad departs for Australia, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reuniting with the team. Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill was spotted meeting both the veterans and shared a handshake before boarding the flight to Down South.

New Delhi:

Just a day after their victory over the West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Indian team set off for their upcoming white-ball series against Australia, starting October 19. Players who didn’t participate in the Test matches, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, regrouped with the squad in Delhi before departing for Australia on the morning of October 15. Newly appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also joined the team and was seen sitting next to Kohli on the team bus.

In a warm moment captured by the BCCI, newly named ODI captain Shubman Gill greeted Rohit Sharma at the team hotel, exchanging handshakes and hugs. Gill was also seen meeting Kohli and Iyer on the bus, sharing handshakes with both. In a humorous moment, Rohit was spotted doing a namaste to Kohli before sharing a hug, a moment that went viral on social media.

Later, Kohli and Rohit took time to sign autographs for fans who had gathered at the airport, creating a memorable send-off for the team ahead of their crucial series Down Under.

Rajeev Shukla dismisses RoKo’s farewell reports

Following the announcement of the ODI squad for the Australia series, several reports suggested that this could be the final international outing for Kohli and Rohit. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, speculation grew that team management and selectors were looking to transition towards a younger squad ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla quickly dismissed these claims, stating that no discussions about their retirement have taken place. He emphasised that the decision to retire rests solely with the players and called it incorrect to label this series as their farewell in international cricket.

"This is very beneficial for us (Rohit and Virat being in the ODI squad). Because both of them are great batsmen, and in the presence of both of them, I think we will be successful in defeating Australia. And as far as this being their last series is concerned, it is nothing like that. We should never go into these things. It is up to the players when they would retire. To say this would be their last series is absolutely wrong," Shukla told ANI.