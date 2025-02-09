Shubman Gill grabs stunner, sends Harry Brook packing with sensational diving catch: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Shubman Gill catch

Shubman Gill grabbed a stunning catch to send Harry Brook packing in the second ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. In the 30th over of the game, the young England batter made room for himself to smash Harshit Rana for a six but the pacer bowled a slower one and it also bounced well and Brook failed to pick it and eventually time it. The ball cleared the 30-yard circle and with both mid-on and mid-off up, he was expected to get a boundary to his name.

However, Gill ran backwards from the mid-off region, with his eyes set on the ball. It is never easy to keep track of the ball while running backwards but the 25-year-old managed to do so and dived to perfection to complete a phenomenal catch. With that, Brook’s stay on crease ended as he departed for 31 runs off 52 deliveries. Harshit meanwhile was elated with the effort, as he grabbed his wicket in the match..

Gill also picked up a very good catch to dismiss England captain Jos Buttler. The 34-year-old made room to hit it over mid-off but Hardik Pandya bowled a slower one and for the same reason, Buttler didn’t get the elevation. The ball stayed low and Gill adjusted towards his left and completed the catch with a well-adjusted dive. With that, Buttler departed for 34 runs off 35 deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers once again had a terrific day in the middle. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets while Rana has done reasonably well. Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami proved to be slightly expensive but debutant Varun Chakravarthy was brilliant, picking up the wicket of Phil Salt and giving away 54 runs in his 10 overs. Overall, the team management would be happy with the effort put in by the bowlers.