  5. Shubman Gill gets backing from Yuvraj Singh to open for India in 2023 ODI World Cup

Yuvraj also said that he is open to working as a sports/cricket administrator.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Aachal Maniyar | New Delhi
Updated on: December 05, 2022 20:28 IST
Shubman Gill in action
Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill in action

Shubman Gill has received backing from former star player Yuvraj Singh to open for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. According to World Cup winner Yuvraj, Shubman is a strong contender to be a part of the opening duo. 

Gill is not a part of the ongoing ODI series in Bangladesh. However, he was part of the second-string India squad in New Zealand.

"I think Shubman is doing very well and is performing consistently. I believe he is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup," Yuvraj said while talking to PTI.

Shubman Gill's performance in ODIs so far:

  • Matches played: 15
  • Runs scored: 687 runs
  • Average runs: 57.25
  • Strike- Rate: 99.13
  • 100s: 1
  • 50s: 4
  • 4s: 74
  • 6s: 11

Yuvraj, who retired from all forms of the game in 2019, has been a mentor to some of the young cricketers from his state including Shubman.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Shubman stayed with Yuvraj and trained under him alongside current Punjab skipper and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

"Shubman is very hardworking and is doing all the right things. I believe he is destined for greatness in the next 10 years," Yuvraj said.

"I can't say what will happen in the future but if I can help in the growth of sports in the country, I wouldn't mind. But it is not just cricket but I will like to help in the growth of sports in this country," said the hero of 2007 and 2011 global triumphs. 

