Shubman Gill fined hefty sum for maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

In a major development, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined by the IPL (Indian Premier League) for maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals. It is worth noting that Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh by the IPL’s governing body.

The two sides met in game 14 of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. The clash saw GT come in to bat first and post a total of 210 runs. Defending the target, the game went down to the wire as Delhi Capitals came within touching distance of a win.

However, David Miller failed to finish the game due to a brain-fade moment, and Gujarat ended up winning the clash by one run and registered their first win of the ongoing season.

Shubman Gill opened up on the win after the game

After the clash, Shubman Gill was asked about his thoughts on the clash. He also gave his take on David Miller’s brain-fade moment as he did not take a single on the penultimate ball of the game to level the score for Delhi Capitals.

“We have a chance to win,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony when he was asked about Miller’s denial to take the single.

(on the fielding) “Yes, it did. Apart from, the overthrows that I gave and the boundary that I gave. I think those 5-6 runs, obviously in fielding, it makes a difference especially in a game like this, you see you're winning by one run. So every effort and every misfield or every good effort counts. Definitely very pleased, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par. It won't be like even when we were batting in the death, it wasn't easy to hit the big boundaries, just hitting, the slowness of the wicket,” Gill added.

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