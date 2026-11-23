The Indian team drew the first Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, and after five days the game ended in a draw as New Zealand were on a score of 239/5 when the two sides shook hands.

It is worth noting that the game began with New Zealand batting first and posting a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the game. Following up, India amassed 720 runs in the first innings before declaring with a lead of 352. New Zealand then avoided a huge loss thanks to the resilient partnership between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell.

Speaking after the game, India skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and heaped praise on his side’s performance in the clash, claiming that they were quite impressive but nothing could be done with the nature of the pitch on Day 5.

“No, not really. I think we knew it's gonna be, it's gonna be a challenge to get ten wickets on that wicket. But I think we had our chances, couple of chances here and there with, with the tail you never quite really (know). So I think we had a decent day in the field,” Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Yeah, definitely. I think we were quite impressive. I think touring away from home. And I think we challenged them in all the areas. And that was our, that was the important thing for us even when we came with the ball in the first innings,” he added.

Gill reflected on the preparations for the next game

It is interesting to note that for the second test of the series, the two sides will meet at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27th, and speaking on the same, Gill opened up on the preparations for the clash.

“Honestly, not really. You know, hopefully there's gonna be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch. So if we are able to play a similar kind of a game there and able to execute our plans with the bowling and with the batting with the same consistency, I think we'll be in a good space,” Gill said.

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