Shubman Gill explains reason behind losing calm at England openers during Lord's Test

MANCHESTER:

India captain Shubman Gill had an intense encounter with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett towards the end of Day 3 at Lord’s. The England openers arrived late to the crease and left no stones unturned to delay the play, which infuriated the Indian players, particularly Gill. He also made certain gestures, which later went viral on social media and created some controversy.

Notably, England wanted to play just one over before the end of the day’s play, but the visitors pushed for another. The hosts eventually wanted to delay every ball, and eventually Crawley complained about the side screen, and also called the physio to attend to him after one of the balls hit him on the fingers.

Addressing that ahead of the Manchester Test, Gill mentioned that he was unhappy with how things proceeded in the middle and called out England for wasting time in the middle. He also clarified that India might have also thought about wasting time but would have never arrived late to the crease.

England were 90 seconds late: Gill

“The English batsmen on that day, they had seven minutes of play left. They were 90 seconds late to come to the crease. Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late. Yes, most of the teams, they use this. Even if we were in a position, we would have also liked to play lesser overs. But there's a manner to do it. And we felt, yes, if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on. And that is something that is fair,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

“But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game. And just leading up to that event, a lot of things that we thought should not have happened it had happened. And it's not, I wouldn't say it was something that I'm very proud of. But there was a lead-up and build-up to that. It didn't just come out of nowhere. And we had no intention of doing that whatsoever,” he added.