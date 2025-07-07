Shubman Gill etches name in history books after leading India to historic Edgbaston win against England Star India Test skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the history books as he became the youngest ever India captain to lead his side to an away Test win after India defeated England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Birmingham:

The Indian team made history in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. After kicking off the series with a loss to England in the first Test, Team India followed it by taking on the side at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is worth noting that India had never registered a Test win at Edgbaston, and under Shubman Gill’s leadership, the side managed to win their first-ever game at the venue.

Interestingly, with a massive win in Birmingham, India skipper Shubman Gill became the youngest-ever India captain to win an overseas Test match. The previous youngest captain was former batter Sunil Gavaskar at 26 years & 202 days against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976.

Gill broke Gavaskar’s record, winning the clash at Edgbaston at the age of 25 years & 301 days. Furthermore, Gill is the fourth youngest player to lead India to a Test win after Sachin Tendulkar, MAK Pataudi, and Ravi Shastri.

Akash Deep’s excellence with the ball led India to massive victory

There is no doubt that team India put in one of their best performances with the bat in Birmingham; after posting 587 runs in the first innings, the side followed it up by scoring 427 in the second innings, giving England a target of 608 runs to chase down.

The visitors put England under pressure right from the get-go. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Zak Crawley were sent packing in the latter stages of day 4, with the remaining batters getting cleaned up on day 5.

Akash Deep was the star of the show for India in the second innings. Taking six wickets to his name, the pacer orchestrated England’s downfall in the game. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each as India defeated England in the second Test by 336 runs.

Also Read: